A significant cache of arms and ammunition has been uncovered by police in East Garo Hills, raising concerns about potential links to past militant activities in the region.

The recovery took place near Chibilbang village, where authorities found a country-made firearm, two live mortar shells, and 428 rounds of suspected AK ammunition.

The operation was initiated on January 29, following credible intelligence. A special operations team from Williamnagar conducted a search in the jungle area under Rongjeng Police Station, starting around 10 pm. By approximately 1 am on January 30, the team successfully excavated the buried arms and ammunition located near a large tree.

East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, SA Rynjah, indicated that the recovered items may be associated with the now-defunct Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), which had previously operated in the area. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origins and intended use of the cache.