Meghalaya police use New Year's Eve 'Hero's Toast' to promote road safety

The Ri Bhoi district police in Meghalaya have urged party hosts to serve non-alcoholic cocktails on New Year's Eve as part of their latest road safety initiative.

In a Facebook post on December 31, the force encouraged residents celebrating the evening to offer a special 'Hero's Toast' — a designated non-alcoholic drink for those choosing to stay sober behind the wheel.

The message concluded with a call to action: "Raise the toast by wearing the seat belt and saying no to drunken driving."

The campaign represents the latest effort by Ri Bhoi Police to engage younger audiences through social media, building on their successful use of humour and pop culture references during November's Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong.

During the festival period, the police department generated significant online attention with a series of witty posts warning attendees against drink-driving. One message stated: "Dance in the festival. Not while driving. Lock up is ready for anyone who is caught driving under influence tonight."

The posts sparked entertaining exchanges with social media users. When one person joked about performing a "snake dance" and referenced Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, the police responded with a photograph of a snake charmer, writing: "We will fulfil your wish. No worries."

Another user tested the force's resolve by asking what would happen if they discovered "Ambani's son drunk in the driver's seat". The police simply replied: "Cherry Blossom" — a reference to their festival checkpoint operations across Umiam, Umsning, Nongpoh and Byrnihat.

The department also incorporated references to festival performers, warning that "Aqua might give u 'Dr Jones', Tyga might give u 'Lights Out', but drunken driving will give you both."

When confronted with questions about transporting sealed alcohol to the festival venue, the police maintained their light-hearted approach whilst clarifying legal boundaries. One festival-goer asked whether carrying five bottles of Tuborg to drink inside the venue would result in seizure. The response: "It's too light."

The Ri Bhoi Police even addressed concerns about cannabis use when a commenter mentioned "road hallucinations" on Meghalaya's winding roads, firmly stating: "We are hearing the phrase 'road hallucination' for the first time. Weed is equally dangerous, my friend. Refrain."

The social media strategy has proven effective in reaching younger demographics whilst maintaining clear messaging about traffic safety regulations during high-risk periods such as music festivals and holiday celebrations.