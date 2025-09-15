Meghalaya police warn against sharing videos, photos of deceased child, cite legal consequences

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem, has strongly condemned the circulation of videos and photographs of the deceased minor from Nongrah, whose body was recovered on Monday, September 15.

Authorities have urged social media users, including content creators, not to upload or share such material, citing the severe emotional impact on the victim’s family and the wider community.

“Such thoughtless acts show a complete lack of respect for the victim and her family,” SP Syiem said in an advisory. He warned that individuals or groups failing to comply could face serious legal consequences.

The advisory follows the discovery of four-year-old Insaphira Lyngdoh Mawnai, who went missing on Sunday, September 14. Her body was found inside an under-construction house near her home in Nongrah Nonglum, submerged in a waterlogged pit with a rock placed on top. Police have described the circumstances as suspicious and are treating the case as potentially criminal.

Forensic experts have been called to assist with investigations, and a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death. SP Syiem emphasised that the police are taking the matter very seriously, with a thorough investigation underway.

Residents of Nongrah remain shaken by the tragic incident, which unfolded after the child disappeared while playing in her home’s courtyard early Sunday morning. The SP’s advisory urges the public to respect the family’s privacy and remove any related content from social media platforms immediately.