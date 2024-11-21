Meghalaya Police have issued a critical warning about ongoing recruitment fraud, stating there are "scamsters who are asking payment through UPI, Google Pay, and other modes of payment to make candidates pass the Physical efficiency test (PET) of Meghalaya Police."

The Central Recruitment Board (CRB) urges all candidates to be vigilant and reject any requests for unauthorized payments. As the official release declares, candidates "are advised not to fall prey to such scamsters."

For verification or assistance, potential recruits can contact the CRB through their official helpline. The advisory specifically mentions candidates can "contact the Office of the Central Recruitment Board (CRB), Meghalaya Police at Mawroh, Shillong or call us on helpline no. 6033164273."

Signed by Inspector General Dalton P Marak, the release was "issued in public interest by the Central Recruitment Board (CRB), Meghalaya Police, Shillong."