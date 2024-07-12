The Meghalaya Police have issued an urgent alert regarding a new scam targeting residents. Fraudsters are sending deceptive emails and messages purporting to be from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the police warned, "Scammers are sending emails/messages that appear to be from the Desk of the DGP, Meghalaya, attempting to deceive people and extort money."

The scam involves fake summons accusing recipients of visiting illegal websites and threatening legal action. These fraudulent communications aim to frighten victims into paying money to avoid supposed criminal charges.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution when receiving such messages. "DO NOT FALL VICTIM TO SUCH SCAMS! We urge you to remain vigilant and skeptical of such messages," the police statement emphasised.

To combat this threat, Meghalaya Police have advised citizens to verify the authenticity of any suspicious communications. Individuals can do this by contacting their nearest local police station or by dialling the emergency number 112.

This scam alert highlights the ongoing need for public awareness about evolving cyber threats. Residents are reminded to be wary of unsolicited messages, especially those demanding money or personal information.