The Meghalaya police is yet to make any arrests in connection with the brutal murder of four individuals in the East Jaintia Hills district.

A criminal case has been registered with the Khliehriat police station, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police officials.

The gruesome discovery was made on July 6, when four individuals were found brutally murdered in the remote village of Umpleng. The victims were found with their heads severed and their hands and feet bound in a forested area on the village outskirts.

The police have yet to identify the other two victims. In response to the gravity of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to assist the investigating officer in conducting a thorough and effective investigation.

Crime scene investigators have been dispatched from police headquarters to aid in the investigation. According to village elders, the victims were discovered tied together with their heads severed, likely executed with sharp objects. The police are also probing whether the crime occurred at the site where the bodies were found or if they were transported and dumped there.

The investigation continues as the authorities work to uncover the details behind this shocking crime.