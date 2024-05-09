The Meghalaya Police intensified their efforts to eradicate the interstate drug smuggling network. In just 10 days, the East Jaintia Hills district alone witnessed the seizure of banned drugs valued at a staggering Rs 15 crore.

In a recent operation based on specific intelligence inputs, the police in East Jaintia Hills seized heroin and marijuana worth Rs 3.6 crore. Additionally, three drug peddlers, who were transporting the contraband by bus, were apprehended. This success drew praise from Meghalaya's Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi, who commended the exemplary commitment of the East Jaintia Hills Police in intercepting narcotics worth Rs 15 crore within a short span.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also lauded the Meghalaya Police, led by DGP LR Bishnoi, for their efforts in combating drug trafficking. The Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the recent seizure of heroin and ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore and the arrest of three interstate traffickers.

This recent crackdown was part of a series of successful operations against drug trafficking in the region. On May 2, high-grade heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore was seized, leading to the arrest of three drug traffickers. This operation was followed by another on May 1, where heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized, along with the arrest of a wanted drug smuggler.

On the same day, a significant seizure of drugs worth Rs 2.1 crore was made, resulting in the arrest of a drug trafficker. In a major operation on April 27, the East Jaintia Hills Police seized heroin worth Rs 7.2 crore at Rattachera, leading to the arrest of one individual involved in drug trafficking.