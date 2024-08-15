Meghalaya's Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has urged the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to resume the second phase of border talks with Assam in order to resolve the six remaining areas of difference shared between the two states.

The party raised the demand in a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The president of the HSPDP party, KP Pangniang expressed concern that the second phase of six sectors are still pending. The party extended gratitude to CM Sangma for materialising six sectors of the century-long-pending unsettled dispute of interstate boundary in 2022, further reminding that the 2nd phase of the six sectors are pending.

Furthermore, the party urged the state government to resume the settlement of the second phase with Assam with immediate effect. They also expressed gratitude to the MDA government for tackling the unfinished task of the long standing dispute of the interstate boundary, as per reports.

Speaking to reporters, Pangniang said that CM Sangma assured the delegation that the second phase of border talks will resume soon. According to him, the Meghalaya chief minister will meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma before the upcoming autumn session of the state Assembly.

He also informed that the regional committees have already been constituted by both the state governments, adding that necessary documentation will be submitted to Assam soon.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that Meghalaya strongly claims over 54 villages under the Langpih sector through West Khasi Hills' regional committee.