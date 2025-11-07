Meghalaya pollution board fines NHIDCL Rs 15 lakh for damaging Umngot River

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) after debris and soil from the Shillong–Dawki Road project were found contaminating tributaries of the Umngot River in West Jaintia Hills.

Once known for its crystal-clear waters, the Umngot River — a major tourist attraction near Dawki — has turned visibly muddy in recent weeks, sparking concern among locals and environmental groups.

Officials said an MSPCB inspection last week confirmed that waste and soil from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project were being dumped into the river. Following the inspection, MSPCB Chairman R. Nainamalai issued a notice directing NHIDCL’s General Manager (Projects) to pay Rs 15 lakh as environmental compensation for violations recorded at four specific sites.

“The company has been given 15 days to remit the amount via demand draft or banker’s cheque payable to the Member Secretary, MSPCB, Shillong,” an official said.

The notice cites breaches under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The board also ordered NHIDCL to submit a detailed report outlining the cause of the pollution, corrective actions taken, and future measures to prevent further contamination.

Officials warned that continued non-compliance could lead to additional penalties or even suspension of the project. “Such practices have seriously affected water quality and aquatic life,” a senior board official said.

The Shillong–Dawki road, a key link to the India–Bangladesh border, has faced repeated criticism from residents over unregulated dumping and unchecked sedimentation. Environmentalists welcomed the fine but called for stronger monitoring. “Fines alone are not enough. Continuous inspections and proper waste disposal systems must be ensured,” said a local environmental advocate from Amlarem.

The MSPCB said it will continue to monitor compliance and take further action if violations persist.