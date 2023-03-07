National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term on March 7. Speaking to reporters, after the oath-taking ceremony, Sangma announced that the portfolios for different ministries will be distributed in the next 24-48 hours.

"We will continue to work on the foundations we have laid in the last five years for the development of the state. We are giving a lot of importance to youth and employment. The overall efficiency of benefits of various schemes reaching the grassroots level has improved," Sangma said while speaking to reporters in Shillong.

Sangma also emphasized the importance of coordination and teamwork in a coalition government, saying that "in a coalition, there're always differences and issues that come up. But what's important is that we should work together and find a way to amicably resolves issues. As we go forward we will ensure that we have better coordination and work as a strong team."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the oath-taking ceremony. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar also took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkan A Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Shakliar Warjri, and Comingone Ymbon were sworn in as ministers in the NPP-led Meghalaya government.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati to take part in the swearing ceremony and is also scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland Chief Minister.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura and with the help of ally NDPP in Nagaland, and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led NPP failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.