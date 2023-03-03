Post-poll violence broke out in Meghalaya on March 2 over the wrong declaration of the poll results in the Shella constituency by a news channel.

A video of the incident has gone viral wherein it can be seen a youth pelting stones while security persons tried to disperse the attackers using water canons.

As per reports, a group of the crowd was also seen pelting stones on a fire tender.

Speaking over the same, East Khasi Hills SP Dr Raghvendra Kumar MG said that one of the news channels showed that the National People's Party (NPP) had won the seat, however, it was UDP who won the seat.

''When supporters went to the SDO Sohra office, they found a different result. They became violent and aggressive after which water cannon had to be used to disperse the crowd,” media reports quoted SP as saying.

The reports also claimed that presently the situation is under control now and as a precautionary measure.

So far no injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested, reports claimed.

Meanwhile, unsatisfied with the results, agitators pelted stones at the counting centre inside the premises of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and set a vehicle on fire at Mairang constituency after candidate Batskhem Ryntathiang lost the seat to sitting MLA Metbah Lyngdoh of UDP by only 155 votes.

Also read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wins big in South Tura