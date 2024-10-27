Meghalaya made a strong start in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Maharashtra in Aurangabad, finishing the first day at 274/8. After being put to bat, Meghalaya found early momentum with contributions from local players Bamanbha Shangpliang (33) and Ajay Duhan (34).

The standout of the day was guest professional Anirudh B, who remained unbeaten on 140, smashing 18 fours and two sixes. His third-wicket partnership of 110 with Duhan laid a solid foundation, putting pressure on Maharashtra's bowling attack.

Captain Kishan Lyngdoh added a useful 22, pushing Meghalaya towards the 300-mark. Though late-day wickets slowed progress, the team aims to cross 300 when play resumes today.