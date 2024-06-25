Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal announced on June 24 that the electricity department is working to ensure that every village in the state receives electrification by 2028.

Speaking with reporters, Meghalaya's Power Minister informed that the department is actively pursuing electrification efforts for un-electrified villages, following discussions with a delegation led by Congress legislator from Mawhati, Charles Marngar.

The discussions were initiated after Marngar requested Mondal's intervention regarding irregular power supply to several villages and the electrification status of villages.

Informing that a few villages are yet to be included in the entire list of un-electrified villages after a complete survey of the entire state was conducted, the minister explained that ongoing issues persist because of newly emerging villages and expansions.

Furthermore, Mondal ensured that the issues pertaining to electricity are being addressed, adding that expansion involves new households requiring electricity after a village has been electrified.

Meanwhile, the Mawhati Congress legislator pointed that some villages under Mawhati, Sonidan, Umtrai and Umsiang are in need of electrification as the electricity poles and cables which were set up in 2018-19 under DDUGJY-I have faced issues due to faulty connections.