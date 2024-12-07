Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal has asserted that an alternate road connecting Shillong to Umiam will soon be constructed.

This comes in response to a prohibition on heavy vehicles following rehabilitation and retrofitting works on the Umiam dam bridge.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that the condition of the bridge has improved to a certain extent, however, the ban on plying of heavy vehicles was imposed following recommendations from IIT Guwahati.

The minister cited the safety of the bridge and the commuters as the reason behind a ban on the plying of heavy vehicles.

Furthermore, he assured that the state government is ensuring that all initiatives are taken so that an alternative road can be constructed.

The Meghalaya Transport Department, in August, announced new weight and size restrictions for vehicles crossing the Umiam Dam bridge.

Only single-axle vehicles weighing less than 9 metric tonnes, including their load, were permitted to use the bridge.

Transport Commissioner Sanjay Goyal issued a notification on August 1 outlining the new regulations. The directive also limits vehicle height to 2.8 meters or less.