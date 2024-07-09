Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal has committed to providing uninterrupted electricity to every village in the state within the next five years.

This ambitious goal was announced during an interaction program with Nokmas and village elders in Aminda Rangsa, Gambegre, West Garo Hills on July 8.

Addressing the gathering, Mondal said, "Within next 5 years, power or electricity in every village should be uninterrupted." He emphasised the need for advanced substations and improved voltage systems to achieve this target.

The minister acknowledged several immediate challenges, including, three villages in Gambegre currently without electricity, disruptions caused by rainy seasons, cyclones, and thunderstorms, and issues with power tripping.

Mondal assured that a new substation being installed at Damalgre would be operational within 2-3 months, helping to address some of these concerns.

Commissioner & Secretary of the Power Department, Sanjay Goyal, explained that the meeting was organised to understand and address local issues. He stated, "We are now focusing on area-wise, block-wise as to what are the issues and the problems, especially in the Power sector."

The interaction programme is part of a broader initiative to improve power infrastructure and service delivery across Meghalaya, with a particular focus on rural areas.

Officials from the Meghalaya Electricity Corporation Limited (MeECL) were also present to gather firsthand information about the challenges faced by residents.