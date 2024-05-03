Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal visited the Myntdu Leshka Hydro Project on May 2 to assess its current power generation status and address operational issues. Accompanied by R. Majaw, Director Generation of the Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd (MePGCL), and senior MePGCL engineers, the visit focused on reviewing the project's performance.

A key concern raised during the review was the lack of mobile network connectivity at the Power House, hindering communication between the Damsite and the Power House. A potential solution involving a repeater communication system using VHF sets was proposed to address this issue.

The visit also included discussions on the ongoing repairs to the project's first unit, which is expected to resume operations by June 15, 2024. Mondal emphasised the importance of diligent work and professional precision to M/S. Multi Tech Engineers, the firm entrusted with the completion of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project.