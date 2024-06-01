Residents and businesses in several areas of Shillong have been advised to brace for a power outage on June 1, as the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has announced scheduled maintenance work on key substations.

In an official statement released on May 31, MePDCL informed that preventive maintenance activities will be carried out at the 132/33 KV Mawlai Grid Sub Station and the 33/11KV Sub Stations from 10 am to 4 pm on June 1.

As a result, power supply will be disrupted in the following areas during the specified timeframe: Mawprem, Upper Mawbah, Lower Mawbah, TB Hospital, Lummawbah, Lewduh, Mission and adjoining areas, Wahthabru, Sunny Hill, Quallapaty, Lumdiengjri, part of Jaiaw Langsnging, Lama Villa, Garikhana, MES, Upper Lachumiere, part of Lower Lachumiere, whole of Laban, Lumparing, Madan Laban, Nong Malki, Oxford, Keating Road, part of Police Bazar, part of Umsohsun, whole of Malki, parts of Dhankheti, parts of Cleave Colony, whole of Umlyngka and Nongkseh.

The corporation has stated that power supply may be restored earlier than the scheduled time if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and make alternative arrangements for the duration of the power outage. MePDCL has assured that the maintenance work is crucial to ensure reliable and efficient power supply in the long run.