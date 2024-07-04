The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) has announced a planned power outage today, July 4th, 2024, to facilitate urgent maintenance work on the 11KV Pohkseh feeder. The maintenance will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, causing power disruptions in several areas.

The Government of Meghalaya issued a shutdown notice to inform residents about the scheduled maintenance. The affected areas include the entire regions of Rynjah and Pohkseh, along with Nongrim Road, Nongrim Maw, Lower Nongrim Hills, Dum Dum, Nongthymmai Nongshiliang, Rynjah Dispensary, Rynjah Police Station, Pohkseh, parts of Jelly Shop, and the Children's Hospital.

The maintenance work is necessary to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the power supply from the 33/11KV S.E. Falls and Lapalang substations. The government has urged all esteemed consumers in the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and bear with the temporary inconvenience.

MePDCL has assured that efforts will be made to complete the maintenance work promptly to restore power as quickly as possible. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the outage period.