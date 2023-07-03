A powerful blast rocked a house in Smit village under Madanrting Police Station in Meghalaya, claiming the life of one person. The incident occurred on July 3 at around 12 noon.

The victim, identified as Pynsuklang Khongwir a 35-year-old resident of the village, lost his life in the devastating blast.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the deceased had previously undergone spinal surgery two months ago and was confined to bed rest.

Family members revealed that Pynsuklang Khongwir had also made two previous suicide attempts, shedding light on his fragile mental state.

As a result of this incident, a case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances leading up to the blast.