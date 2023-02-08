Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate SG Esmatur Mominin on February 7 night alleged that several party workers were attacked by NPP workers at the Charbatapara booth in Phulbari Assembly constituency of West Garo Hills.

''The attack took place at around 10.30 pm when NPP workers allegedly vandalized the premises where Meghalaya TMC meeting was conducting a meeting,'' an official statement quoted Mominin as saying.

Meanwhile, the videos of the clash have gone viral on social media sites.

As per the statement, the National People's Party (NPP) workers allegedly barged into the meeting premises and created a ruckus following which one Nozrul Hoque, 59, was injured.

The statement further claimed that Mominin was too injured in the attack and was taken nearby Phulbari CHC hospital.

Mominin has appealed to TMC workers to remain calm and work for the constituency.

A total of 29 TMC candidates in Meghalaya have filed their nominations bugling to embark on a mission to bring a change in Meghalaya.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters amidst a loud cheer and massive rallies, the nomination filing witnessed a high-spirited day across the state on February 6.

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