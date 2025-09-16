Meghalaya prepares workforce as Japan seeks 2.5 lakh care workers by 2026

Meghalaya is positioning itself to meet Japan’s growing demand for skilled care workers, projected to reach 2.5 lakh by 2026.

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), under the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill, hosted the Shigoto seminar in collaboration with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS) at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Auditorium in Shillong.

The event highlighted job opportunities for Indian workers in Japan, particularly in caregiving, hospitality, construction, and manufacturing. Nursing colleges from the state were also invited to participate, aiming to strengthen the government’s overseas employment initiatives.

Sharing insights at the seminar, Jagdish Chelani, Executive Director, MSSDS, said, “While you learn about the opportunities that Japan has to offer, you should also look forward to the interaction that you will be able to have with the delegates, learn not just about the country but the people. The kind of work culture that they have has made Japan what it is today.”

He encouraged attendees to prepare themselves for future opportunities, adding, “Be inquisitive. If you have any questions, please ask.”

Krishnan Narayanan, CEO of NIHON Edutech Pvt. Ltd., introduced JICWELS and its mission to support care workers. “As part of their objective, they are here to explain how Indians from the Northeastern region have gone to Japan and what their experience is. It gives you a bit of an insight into what it is like—the work, the life, the enjoyment, and the benefits that are in store for all of you,” he said. He also emphasised that skilled worker exams in India open doors to sectors beyond caregiving, including construction, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Hiroya Yaguchi, Director, JICWELS, explained the Kaigo system, Japan’s caregiving profession for senior citizens. “Japan is an aging society, which has a declining birthrate. Due to this, Japan does not have enough Japanese care workers alone. It is estimated that 250,000 care workers will be needed by 2026, so this is why Japan is seeking nursing care workers from overseas. Kaigo is positioned as a very high-skilled, specialized profession,” he said.

He added that those uninterested in caregiving could explore opportunities in hospitality and accommodation sectors.