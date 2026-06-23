Meghalaya preparing for possible El Nino impacts through coordinated response, says CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 23 said the state government is taking proactive measures to prepare for potential impacts of climate uncertainties linked to El Nino, with a focus on safeguarding water resources, agriculture, forests, public health and disaster management systems.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with key departments, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Chief Minister said that while the exact extent of El Niño-related impacts cannot be predicted, preparedness remains the state's strongest defence against extreme weather events.

Sangma said the government is adopting a coordinated, whole-of-government approach by bringing together departments, institutions, local bodies and communities to assess risks, develop response strategies and minimise disruptions caused by adverse climatic conditions.

He emphasized that the initiative marks the beginning of a continuous process aimed at strengthening resilience across sectors and enhancing the state's ability to respond to climate-related challenges.

“Our goal is to build resilience, protect livelihoods, secure water resources and ensure that Meghalaya is ready for any challenge that may come our way,” the Chief Minister said.

The state government is expected to continue monitoring weather patterns closely and strengthen preparedness measures in collaboration with relevant agencies and stakeholders.