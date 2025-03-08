Meghalaya's pressure group Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has formally appealed to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to take significant steps toward empowering traditional governing institutions and restricting non-Hynniewtrep participation in district council elections.

In a letter addressed to the KHADC, HITO expressed deep concerns over the diminishing authority of traditional institutions like the Dorbar Shnong and the Syiems.

The pressure group criticised the increasing constraints imposed by previous members of the District Council (MDCs), which have gradually reduced the power and autonomy of these revered institutions.

HITO urged the newly elected council to address these issues by dismantling the legislative restrictions that have eroded the authority of traditional leaders, seeking to restore their dignity and status within the community.

The organisation also called for reforms in the rules governing the KHADC, as outlined in the VOICE of the People Party’s 2025 election manifesto. HITO advocates for the creation of practical provisions for the smooth execution of policies that ensure the functioning of traditional institutions.

Among the proposed changes, they suggested establishing a predetermined annual day for Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid, and Dorbar Hima meetings, similar to the mandatory meetings for ADCs, state assemblies, and parliament. They also urged the creation of a neutral authority or tribunal to address complaints in a time-bound manner, ensuring transparency, clarity, and improved governance of traditional institutions.

Additionally, HITO raised concerns about the inclusion of the Khasi tribe in the Meghalaya Schedule Tribes (ST) list.

The group pointed that despite numerous resolutions by past ADCs, little progress has been made on amending the ST list, which, according to HITO, is a serious threat to the socio-economic development of the Khasi people. They cited the example of Nagaland, where the Khasi tribe is not listed as an ST, and stressed the need for urgent amendments in Meghalaya to address this issue.

HITO concluded the letter by urging the KHADC to take immediate action on these issues to safeguard the rights, autonomy, and future of the Hynniewtrep people in Meghalaya.