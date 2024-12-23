The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has issued an urgent appeal to the Chief Secretary of Assam, calling for immediate intervention to prevent a potential road blockade on the Meghalaya-Assam highway by Hindu right-wing factions.

The proposed blockade, reportedly orchestrated by the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, is linked to the ongoing Mawjymbuiñ dispute and threatens to disrupt the vital transport corridor between the two northeastern states.

In its letter, HITO expressed grave concern over the repercussions such actions could have on the region’s harmony.

The organization stressed that the Mawjymbuiñ issue, deeply rooted in local customs, should be resolved through the DorbarShnong, the traditional governance system of the Hynñiewtrep people.

HITO highlighted the authority of the DorbarShnong in addressing disputes and referenced the Instrument of Accession (IOA) of the Khasi States, which recognizes the community's rights over ancestral lands.

"Allowing this blockade could escalate tensions and incite violence, particularly in Shillong, where many Hindu non-tribal residents reside. Such a situation would jeopardize peace and harmony in the region," HITO stated.

The organization has urged the Assam government to take immediate and decisive steps to prevent the blockade, warning of the far-reaching consequences of inaction.

The Mawjymbuiñ issue remains a contentious topic, underscoring the delicate balance of traditional governance, land rights, and state policies in the northeastern region.

The union's statement comes after the Hindu organisation demanded that Meghalaya's Mawjymbuin Cave be reopened for Hindu rituals and issued a 10-day ultimatum.