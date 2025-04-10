A joint inspection by the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territory Organisation (HITO) and the Dorbar Shnong has revealed serious health and regulatory violations at a local food establishment in Rynjah.

The inspection conducted on April 8 found that Rajshree, a food shop in the Rynjah area in Shillong, was operating in unsanitary conditions that pose significant public health risks. The pressure group also discovered that the establishment lacks proper trading licenses and documentation for its workers.

"We found the establishment to be in an unacceptable state of cleanliness, raising significant health concerns regarding the food being prepared and sold there," said Banpyntngen Syiemlieh, President of HITO Shillong City.

The discovery comes amid heightened concerns about food safety following recent fatal food poisoning incidents in Karnataka that claimed two lives. HITO has formally filed a complaint with the Rynjah Police Station, urging immediate action to prevent similar tragedies in Shillong.

Kevin Kharkongor, Vice-President of HITO Shillong City, co-signed the formal complaint to authorities, emphasising the need for prompt investigation into both the sanitary conditions and the apparent lack of proper business documentation.