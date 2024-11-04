The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO CB) has objected to the Meghalaya government's proposed transfer of forest land for industrial development.

Citing significant threats to the local environment and the well-being of the community, the organisation will raise a petition against the handover.

The HITO will present its petition to the Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department of the Government of Meghalaya on November 4, at Lower Lachumiere, in Shillong.

The proposed transfer of forest land, specifically the CTI Byrni area for industrial development is matter of grave concern and poses threat to the environment and nature.

Earlier, the union expressed its strong opposition to the planned public hearing for the establishment of a new cement factory by Meghatop Cement Pvt Ltd in Wahiajer Narpuh, East Jaiñtia Hills District, Meghalaya.

In a letter dated October 9, 2024, addressed to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) through the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaiñtia Hills District, Shivansh Awasthi, HITO outlined its concerns about the environmental and social impact of the proposed project.