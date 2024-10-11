The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) Narpuh Circle has expressed its strong opposition to the planned public hearing for the establishment of a new cement factory by Meghatop Cement Pvt Ltd in Wahiajer Narpuh, East Jaiñtia Hills District, Meghalaya.

In a letter dated October 9, 2024, addressed to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) through the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaiñtia Hills District, Shivansh Awasthi, HITO outlined its concerns about the environmental and social impact of the proposed project.

HITO highlighted several key issues in its protest:

Environmental Degradation: The region already hosts eight cement factories, which have significantly polluted the environment, affecting air and water quality and leading to deforestation and scarcity of drinking water during the winter months.

Local Employment: The organisation raised concerns about the increasing employment of non-locals in these factories, sidelining local youth, and contributing to rising unemployment rates in the area.

Health Risks: HITO pointed out that pollution from the existing factories has led to increased health risks, with dust filling the homes and streets of nearby villages, and the local population suffering from diseases linked to pollution.

Non-fulfillment of Promises: According to HITO, the promises made by previous cement factories to boost employment and development in the region have not been fulfilled.

The organisation’s letter also suggested that, instead of establishing more cement factories, the government should focus on setting up training centers that offer courses in electrical, mechanical, automotive, and computer skills. These centers, sponsored by the existing cement factories, would help local youth acquire the skills needed for employment in such industries.

HITO emphasised that while their protest is not against the livelihood of anyone, it is motivated by the ongoing environmental damage, lack of local employment opportunities, and the overall negative impact on the well-being of the community.

The organisation has urged the government to halt the public hearing scheduled for October 18, 2024 and reconsider the decision to allow more cement plants in the region.