In condemnation against the statement made by TMC leader Kirti Azad who had recently ridiculed the traditional Khasi attire that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donned during his visit to Shillong on December 18, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Council (HITO) on December 30 organised a peaceful rally from Motphran to the premises of Soso Tham Auditorium.

The rally was to commemorate the 160th death anniversary of the legendary U Kiang Nangbah.

Speaking before the rally HITO president Donbok Dkhar said the procession was also to condemn the statement made by All Trinomial Congress leader Kirti Azad who had recently ridiculed the traditional Khasi attire that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donned during his visit to Shillong on December 18.

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Dkhar said that the reason its members had donned the traditional attire of the Khasi community is to uphold and show respect for the proud history of the state and its people.

"We demand a public apology from Kirti Azad as he had ridiculed our traditional attire," said Dkhar.

Dkhar said that the rally is to condemn the state government led by the national people's party (NPP) for failing to call a special session to do away with the Meghalaya Gaming Act.

He added that this peaceful procession was organised in order to uphold self-respect and proud history as well as cleanse the Khasi indigenous community from such shameful insult.

During the rally, the HITO demanded the state government to provide quality health care, education, road infrastructure and all-around development to the people of the state.