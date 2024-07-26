The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has issued an ultimatum to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), threatening to close its office if it fails to take action against a rubber manufacturing company allegedly operating without a valid trading license.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem announced the ultimatum following a meeting with KHADC Executive Member for Trade, Gigur Myrthong. The council has requested a week to review documents related to Resource Rubber Private Limited (RRPL), located in Mawsmai, Ri-Bhoi.

The controversy centres around RRPL's alleged failure to renew its KHADC-issued trading license, which reportedly expired in April. Synrem argues that this violates the Trading by Non-Tribals Regulation, 1954, which requires non-tribal businesses to obtain and maintain valid licenses from the council.

The HYC's involvement began when they conducted a raid on the company following complaints of illegal operation. The group initially shut down the facility, but local police reportedly allowed it to resume operations.

Synrem expressed frustration with both the KHADC and law enforcement, stating that their actions contradict existing regulations. He questioned how a non-tribal proprietor could continue operating without a renewed license.

Myrthong defended the council's position, citing complications related to land ownership disputes. He assured that the Trade Department is examining the matter and awaiting legal counsel before taking further action.

The HYC has given the KHADC seven days to address the issue, warning that failure to act could result in the closure of the council office.