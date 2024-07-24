The family of Diana Dimre Ch Marak, a civil engineering student at Shillong Polytechnic, has called for a magisterial inquiry into her death. Marak was found hanging in the girls' hostel on May 6 under suspicious circumstances.

Two months after the incident, family members, clan representatives, and pressure groups jointly approached the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, expressing their suspicions of foul play.

They submitted a formal request for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Marak's death.

The 24-year-old victim, originally from Dakopgre, Tura, was in her fourth semester of civil engineering studies. According to the letter submitted by the delegation, burn marks were found on Marak's body in addition to other injuries.

The groups also claimed that Marak had faced harassment from fellow students and appeared mentally distressed the night before her alleged suicide.

The delegation has raised concerns about the absence of a crucial histopathology report and the delayed release of the post-mortem findings to the family. These factors have fueled demands for a more thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Diana Dimre Ch Marak's death.