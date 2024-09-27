Members of Meghalaya's pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HIITO), assembled outside Shillong Airport, Umroi to oppose the visit of Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders in the city for an upcoming cow protection rally.

The arrival of the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders is led by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Amid the escalating tensions, the District Administration of Ri Bhoi deployed police teams at the airport location, and later informed the pressure group memebers that provisions to not allow the Hindu Yatra leaders in the state have been enforced.

According to media reports, it was later revealed that Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his team postponed the visit and will arrive in the state on September 28.

Earlier, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh took a firm stance against potential unrest in the state, emphasising the importance of preserving local culture and traditions.