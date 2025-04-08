Meghalaya principal secretary in-charge PHE and PWD Syed Md. A. Razi, whose death was condoled by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday, was allegedly found dead inside his hotel room in Uzbekistan during a private visit to the Central Asian nation, officials said on Tuesday.

Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation to the state since 2021, was in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara city since April 4, they said.

He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

According to a senior government official, Razi did not respond to calls in the morning on Monday, and later the hotel staff broke open the door of his room, where they found his lifeless body.

Necessary formalities are underway and Razi's wife is en route to Bukhara, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI.

Earlier yesterday, CM Sangma condoled the demise of Syed Md. A. Razi, describing him as a dedicated officer and a warm-hearted individual who touched the lives of many.

In an emotional tribute, the chief minister wrote, “Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md. A. Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM. Razi’s incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those around him.”