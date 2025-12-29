Meghalaya pro-ILP groups demand national anti-racism law after Tripura student’s murder

Pro–Inner Line Permit (ILP) supporters in Meghalaya on Monday demanded the enactment of a national anti-racism law and fast-track justice following the killing of a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, describing the incident as part of a recurring pattern of racial violence against people from the Northeast.

The demand was raised during a protest in Shillong, where members of the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) expressed deep condolences over the death of Angel Chakma, who succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after being assaulted in Dehradun earlier this month.

CoMSO leader Roykupar Synrem said such crimes were not isolated incidents but reflected deep-rooted prejudice faced by people from the Northeast in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Dehradun. Referring to Chakma’s reported last words — “We are not Chinese, we are Indians” — Synrem said the attack was a stark indictment of the racial bias and social exclusion experienced by Northeastern students and professionals outside the region.



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Standing in solidarity with the people of Tripura and the wider Northeast, the pro-ILP supporters urged the Uttarakhand government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure a fast-track trial in the case. While acknowledging reports that five suspects have been apprehended, they demanded the immediate arrest of the prime accused, warning that delays could lead to further emboldening of such crimes.

The activists also called on the Centre to direct all state governments to establish dedicated 24×7 North East Helplines and specialised police cells in major cities to ensure the safety of students and working professionals from the region. They further stressed that educational institutions and local administrations must be held accountable for failing to provide a safe and inclusive environment.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condemned the attack. Sangma, who is the national president of the National People’s Party (NPP), said acts of racial violence strike at the foundation of equality and unity, and reiterated that people from the Northeast are Indians like any other citizen of the country. He asserted that racism must never be normalised and that those responsible must be punished.

The protest concluded with renewed calls for structural legal safeguards to address racism and discrimination, amid growing concern over the safety of Northeastern communities across India.