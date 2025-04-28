Meghalaya's renowned scholar, historian, and academician Professor David R. Syiemlieh has been conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, for his outstanding contributions to literature and education.

Prof. Syiemlieh is celebrated for his significant historical research, particularly for discovering the date of martyrdom of Meghalaya’s freedom fighter U Tirot Sing, and for his extensive studies on the impact of colonial rule in Northeast India.

His scholarly work has greatly enriched the understanding of Meghalaya’s rich history and the broader heritage of the region.

Congratulating Prof. Syiemlieh, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma praised him as a "renowned scholar, historian, and academician" and lauded his lifetime dedication to knowledge and heritage on his official X handle.

Congratulations to Professor David R. Syiemlieh!



Renowned scholar, historian, and academician, Prof. Syiemlieh has been awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to Literature and Education.



He is celebrated for his discovery of the date of martyrdom of… pic.twitter.com/9X7zsVUBvN — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 28, 2025

Sangma said the Padma Shri was a "well-deserved honour" that recognises Prof. Syiemlieh’s tireless efforts to illuminate the rich history of Meghalaya and the Northeast.

"A well-deserved honour for a lifetime of dedication to knowledge and heritage!" CM Sangma wrote on X.