The Meghalaya government has prohibited the assembly of five or more people for holding rallies or processions within Shillong city limits, including the Urban Agglomeration area.

The movement of an assembly of five or more individuals for the purpose of rallies of processions has also been prohibited in the said areas.

The directions were issued in an order released by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills district.

This comes in the midst of organisations planning to organise a Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra in Shillong on October 2.

In its order, the administration stated that the organisers of the Yatra did not seek prior permission for carrying out the same.

Amidst protests by pressure groups of the state - the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HIITO) opposing the visit of Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra leaders in the city for an upcoming cow protection rally, the order read, "Such rally may lead to break down of law and order in the city of Shillong and the District of East Khasi Hills."

Following the incidents, District Magistrate R. M. Kurbah released the order.

Furthermore, the order read, "Any violation of the said order will attract penal provisions under Section 223 of the BNS, and any other as deemed fit and appropriate."

Moreover, the order stated that the rules do not apply to religious processions which have obtained due permission.