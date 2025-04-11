Meghalaya's education department has released a discussion paper proposing compulsory Khasi and Garo language education for students up to class IV across the state's schools.

The proposal includes a "sister language exposure" component, requiring Khasi/Jaintia students to learn basic Garo, while Garo students would learn basic Khasi. Education officials say this approach aligns with the National Education Policy 2020.

Stakeholders, including educators, parents, students, community leaders and government officials have until May 9 to submit their views and suggestions on the proposal.

To prevent increasing student workload, the education department plans to rationalise other subjects if new languages are added to the curriculum.

Commissioner & Secretary in-charge Education Vijay Kumar Mantri acknowledged the challenge of recruiting trained language teachers for the state's 9,665 primary schools. The department suggests introducing bilingual textbooks to address this issue, as both languages share the same script, allowing teachers proficient in either language to teach basic elements of the other.