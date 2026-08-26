Meghalaya proposes Rs 20 crore AI centre, awaits IndiaAI Mission approval

Meghalaya is planning an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at Shillong Technology Park Phase II with an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told MLA Gabriel Wahlang during the ongoing Autumn Session of the state Assembly on August 26.

Responding to Wahlang's questions on artificial intelligence infrastructure, Conrad Sangma said the government was also working to improve internet and telecom connectivity across the state.

Meghalaya had 2,742 mobile towers as of August 1, 2026, according to the data tabled in the House. The state's total tele-density was 88.11 per cent, while rural tele-density stood at 70.55 per cent and urban tele-density at 155.01 per cent.

The proposed AI centre has an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore, with Rs 1 crore earmarked as capital expenditure and Rs 3.25 crore a year in operational expenditure for four years. The proposed funding pattern is 90:10, with 90 per cent from the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and 10 per cent from the state government.

The Meghalaya Information Technology Society will implement the project in partnership with Nasscom. The proposed centre will occupy 10,000 square feet at Shillong Technology Park Phase II and focus on agriculture, education, health, tourism, music, entertainment, creative industries and IT/ITES.

The proposal has been submitted to the IndiaAI Mission and is awaiting final approval.