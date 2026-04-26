Meghalaya proscribed outfit HNLc flags civilian risk over military bases during Armex-1 drills

The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has questioned the placement of key military installations within civilian areas of Shillong and nearby regions, citing a mismatch with the state’s ongoing civil defence exercise, ARMEX-1 2026.

In a statement issued by general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, the outfit pointed to the simultaneous conduct of air raid mock drills and the continued presence of major defence infrastructure in densely populated zones. The drills, which include blackout measures and public preparedness protocols, were held across Meghalaya as part of wider civil defence efforts.

The group highlighted Upper Shillong as a critical location, noting the presence of the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Air Command headquarters, one of the country’s principal operational air command centres. It also drew attention to the Shillong Cantonment, HQ 101 Area and a military hospital, describing a significant concentration of Army establishments within the city.

Concerns were extended to the Umroi Military Station, identified as a major operational and training hub used for joint military exercises, including Exercise Maitree. Its proximity to civilian settlements and Umroi Airport was cited as an example of defence infrastructure situated close to populated areas.

The HNLC argued that such positioning raises questions about civilian safety during potential conflict scenarios, as strategic military facilities are typically considered high-value targets. It said the clustering of these installations within residential zones increases the vulnerability of non-combatants.

The outfit also referred to international humanitarian norms, which emphasise the separation of military objectives from civilian populations to minimise risk. It maintained that Shillong has evolved into a strategic command centre where civilians live alongside military establishments.

Further, the group warned local authorities, including the state government, autonomous district councils and traditional institutions, against permitting land allocation for the expansion or establishment of defence infrastructure. It said such decisions could turn inhabited areas into potential targets during conflict.

The statement called for clarity on the continued presence of military installations in populated regions and questioned the reliance on public drills rather than relocating sensitive defence sites.

ARMEX-1 2026, conducted across Meghalaya, is part of routine civil defence preparedness aimed at improving response mechanisms in the event of aerial threats.