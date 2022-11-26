The Save Hynniewtrep Mission comprised five pressure groups – Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), Jaintia Students Movement (JSM), Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) and Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CoRP) held a protest rally outside chief minister Conrad Sangma's residence at Polo, Shillong.

Notably, the pressure groups initially planned to burn the effigies at the entrance of the CM’s Bungalow but were stopped by the State police after a heated argument with the state administration and police and later shifted to an area away from the entrance of the CM’s Bungalow.

The protest is to condemn the failure of the State Government and the Assam and Central Government for what had happened on November 22 at Mukroh village in which 6 people lost their lives.

Robertjune Kharjarin the HYC leader demanded the State Government that more police personnel should be deployed to the border area for the safety and security of the people of the State as he reminded that this incident is not the first time that happened in the Meghalaya-Assam Border but in 2010 a similar incident had happened at Langpih where 4 lives have been lost and many has been injured.

“Shah said that before we celebrate the 75th year of Independence the BJP government will make an effort to resolve all border disputes in NE. But we find these are just mere statements and no action has been taken.”