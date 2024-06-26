The vice president of Meghalaya BJP and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, on June 25 said that pseudo BJP leaders are trying to create a rift in the party by issuing anonymous statements against other BJP leaders.

In a statement, Marak said, “Recently, strong accusations were levelled through a statement by anonymous sources claiming to be leaders from the Garo Hills district. These recent statements that have been issued against the BJP Pravari of Meghalaya, Dr M Chuba Ao and also occasionally against the State President Rikman G Momin are the works of pseudo-BJP leaders.”

Stating that leaders from Garo Hills wholeheartedly accepted the decision of the Centre to not field a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, Marak added, “Those who were not happy have already left the party and some of them still claim to be party karyakartas. These fake BJP leaders who intentionally claim to be from Garo Hills but would never reveal their names, are either those who left the party during Lok Sabha election or those who are disappointed to see Garo Hills united.”

“We are the prominent leaders from Garo Hills and there is unity amongst those who continue to be in the party. But some reporters are publishing statements from leaders who don't dare to reveal their name, probably turning some statements into paid news,” he said, further stating that the BJP karyakartas have also expressed their resentment as the intentions are solely intended to divide the party.

“Such kind of statements are compelling the Center and State leaders to doubt the leaders from Garo Hills. Therefore, media houses and reporters are requested not to publish any statement from anonymous sources,” he stated.