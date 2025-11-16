Meghalaya Public Service Commission centre in Tura conducts maiden examination

The newly inaugurated Meghalaya Public Service Commission centre in Tura has conducted its first written examination, marking a significant milestone for aspirants in the western region of the state.

The examination was held on Saturday, November 15, shortly after the formal inauguration of the facility. The development is expected to benefit thousands of candidates appearing for various competitive examinations, including the state civil service examination, by eliminating the need to travel long distances to appear for tests.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the development on Facebook, emphasising the government's commitment to expanding examination infrastructure across the state.

"The need for MPSC centre is felt in other parts of our State, and as a Government, we shall fulfil that aspiration," Sangma stated, adding that "the centre at Tura will benefit thousands of aspirants for various exams, including those appearing for the state civil service examination."

The Chief Minister assured that the government remains committed to improving facilities for students. "The Government will continue to work towards creating better facilities for students to appear in various examinations across the State," he said.

The establishment of the Tura centre represents a significant step towards decentralising examination facilities in Meghalaya, potentially reducing logistical challenges faced by candidates from the western districts.