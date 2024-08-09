Following intensified protests by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) against the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) on August 8, the union announced it would release the marks of all candidates who appeared for the Meghalaya Civil Service (Preliminary) examinations within 24 hours.

KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar informed this after meeting MPSC chairman PR Marwein at his chamber. Marngar stated that, in addition to the three wrong questions, the MPSC will also publish both the incorrect and corrected answer keys for the Preliminary exams, along with the accurate answers, within the specified timeframe.

He also informed that the last notification will be cancelled and roll numbers of the candidates are likely to change only after their interviews.

The union burnt an effigy of the commission outside the MPSC office on August 8 which was a result of MPSC’s refusal to release the marks of all candidates who appeared for the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) Preliminary Examination, a move the KSU claims undermines transparency in the recruitment process.

The effigy, emblazoned with words like "corruption" and "nepotism," was set ablaze as a symbolic protest against what the KSU alleges is rampant malpractice within the MPSC. The students' union argues that the commission's reluctance to disclose the marks raises serious questions about its integrity.