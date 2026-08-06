Meghalaya publishes draft electoral roll 2026 for all 60 Assembly constituencies

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya, on August 5 published the Draft Electoral Roll 2026 for all 60 Assembly constituencies under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), marking the beginning of the statutory period for filing claims and objections.

Addressing the media, Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari said the draft rolls have been published in accordance with the Election Commission of India's schedule and are available at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and all polling stations across the state.

The period for filing claims and objections will remain open from August 5 to September 4, 2026.

Copies of the draft electoral roll have been provided to authorised representatives of recognised national and state political parties. Political parties received one hard copy with photographs and one soft copy without photographs. In addition, hard copies without photographs have been shared with traditional institutions, including Dorbar Shnongs, Nokmas and other designated public bodies, while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have also been supplied copies for public verification.

The CEO said the Special Intensive Revision involved an extensive house-to-house verification exercise across Meghalaya, during which 100 per cent distribution and digitisation of enumeration forms was achieved, covering all 23,49,645 registered electors in the state.

According to the data released by the CEO's office, 7,75,665 electors (33.01 per cent) were successfully mapped to their own electoral records linked with the SIR 2005 database. Another 11,70,792 electors (49.83 per cent) were mapped through the electoral records of their parents or grandparents available in the SIR 2005 database.

However, 2,22,786 electors could not be linked with the SIR 2005 database and have been placed under the 'No Mapping' category. These cases will undergo detailed verification during the claims and objections phase.

The revision exercise also identified 1,80,402 electors (7.68 per cent) under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories.

Of these, 81,490 electors (3.47 per cent) were classified as deceased, 45,011 (1.92 per cent) as absent or untraceable, 42,532 (1.81 per cent) as permanently shifted, 6,701 (0.29 per cent) as duplicate entries already enrolled elsewhere, while 4,668 electors (0.20 per cent) refused to accept enumeration forms.

The CEO said all cases under the No Mapping and ASDD categories would be scrutinised during the statutory verification process before the final electoral roll is published.