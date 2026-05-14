Meghalaya pushes anti-drug mission, water projects and Tura Medical College

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 14 reviewed the progress of the state’s anti-drug campaign under DREAM, while also assessing the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission projects and the operational readiness of the Tura Medical College.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Social Welfare Department and Meghalaya Police, Sangma discussed measures to strengthen rehabilitation facilities and improve enforcement through coordinated action among departments.

The Chief Minister said the government was focusing on “strengthening rehabilitation infrastructure” and “enhancing enforcement through coordinated action”, while also expanding awareness drives through communities, educational institutions and local leaders.

He stressed the need for a “structured, outcome-oriented approach” with clear timelines, stronger inter-departmental coordination and greater community engagement to accelerate implementation of the DREAM initiative and work towards a “healthier, drug-free Meghalaya”.

Sangma also reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission projects across the state, with discussions centred on sustainability, financial planning, village-level infrastructure and long-term operation and maintenance.

According to the Chief Minister, the government is looking at ways to improve implementation efficiency, increase community participation and ensure the timely completion of projects so that “safe and reliable drinking water reaches every household across the State”.

The review comes as Meghalaya continues to push for wider rural water connectivity under the Centre’s flagship drinking water scheme, while also addressing concerns related to maintenance and infrastructure in remote areas.

Separately, Sangma held a review on the operationalisation of the Tura Medical College and discussed steps required for its timely completion and commencement.

The proposed medical college is expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the Garo Hills region and expand medical education facilities in the state.