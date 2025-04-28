Power Minister AT Mondal advocated for Meghalaya's interests during the Regional Power Ministers' Conference in Gangtok, raising concerns about proposed modalities for Pump Storage Projects (PSPs).

Mondal emphasised that current arrangements proposed by the Ministry of Power and NPTC are unfavourable to Meghalaya, arguing that the state should receive benefits comparable to those from conventional hydel power projects. Despite previous attempts to address these concerns, no response had been received.

The Union Power Minister promised to develop new modalities beneficial to both the state and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs). Additionally, Meghalaya was encouraged to explore solar power development.

During the conference, Mondal highlighted Meghalaya's significant hydropower potential and requested central government assistance for small hydropower plant development. Following extended discussions, ministry officials were directed to formulate appropriate support mechanisms.

Regarding resource adequacy planning, Mondal noted that while Meghalaya is committed to preventing potential load losses, the state has raised concerns about the final Resource Adequacy Plan prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The Union Minister promised swift action on these issues.

Mondal also requested the extension of schemes similar to the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) to enhance transmission capacity in anticipation of future load growth.

The Power Minister reported substantial improvements in Meghalaya's power sector over the past five years, with billing and collection figures improving and Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses dropping from 32 per cent in 2019 to 17 per cent in 2024.