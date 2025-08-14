Meghalaya pushes for closer border fencing to protect villages from infiltration

The Meghalaya government has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to convince Bangladesh to allow border fencing closer to the international boundary, securing a 40 km unfenced stretch without leaving villages outside the barrier, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Under international norms, fencing is built 150 yards inside a country’s territory. In Meghalaya’s case, this would leave several villages stranded in “no man’s land,” compromising their safety.

“We have taken up with the MHA, urging it to convince the government of Bangladesh. Because of this reality, let us go close to the main pillar of the border so that we can avoid fencing outside the village,” Tynsong told PTI.

Tynsong, who is also the Home Minister, chaired a meeting with senior Home department officials on Wednesday to review border security after a recent infiltration attempt and the arrests of Bangladeshi nationals. He said the closer fencing would shield villages without exposing them to danger.

The move comes after an incident in Rongdangai village, where six members of an armed gang—led by a Bangladesh Police constable—allegedly crossed into India, assaulted a shopkeeper, and looted cash and valuables.

Authorities have instructed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to take proactive measures to prevent infiltration along the entire India-Bangladesh border, from East Jaintia Hills to Dalu in Garo Hills. Joint operations by the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Police, and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) are underway to secure exit routes and flush out any gang members still in India.

“We are alert and I am very sure our police force will be able to nab and push back those infiltrators,” Tynsong said.

The state has submitted a report on the arrests to the MHA. “As per the police report, it is a case related to criminal activities and nothing beyond that. Their intention is very clear—to rob,” he said. One of the main accused, who allegedly hurled explosives, has fled back to Bangladesh, but security forces are working to apprehend him.

On the BSF’s “operation alert” along the border, Tynsong said the state has adopted a similar approach. “With close coordination, we will be able to overcome these challenges,” he added.