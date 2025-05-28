Meghalaya government launched a formal bid to secure UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the state's ancient living root bridges, with officials announcing dedicated funding and research initiatives at a workshop in Shillong.

The collaborative effort between the state's Arts and Culture Department, UNESCO, INTACH, and Meghalaya Basin Management Agency represents the first structured attempt to document and preserve these bioengineered marvels that have connected communities across rivers for generations.

Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary for Forest and Environment, revealed that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma personally championed the initiative and committed government resources to support the UNESCO nomination process. Multiple research projects are already examining the bridges' construction and cultural significance, with local communities actively participating in documentation efforts.

The centuries-old bridges, found primarily across Khasi and Jaintia Hills, demonstrate remarkable indigenous engineering where communities guide rubber tree roots across streams using bamboo and betel nut trunks until they develop into sturdy footbridges. Some structures remain functional after more than 100 years of use.

Junhi Han, Chief of UNESCO's Culture Unit for South Asia, praised the bridges as "extraordinary examples of harmony between nature and humanity" during the Heritage Club workshop at Tripura Castle. She emphasized their unique status as products of traditional knowledge rather than industrial construction.

Former UPSC Chairman David Syiemlieh, attending as chief guest, highlighted the bridges' practical importance for rural communities while noting that several have been lost over time. He stressed the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect remaining structures.

The workshop titled "Guiding the Preparation of World Heritage Nomination Dossier for Living Root Bridges" signals Meghalaya's serious commitment to joining the exclusive list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, potentially making these living bridges India's first bioengineered structures to receive such recognition.

Local communities continue maintaining these natural bridges using traditional techniques passed down through generations, making them living examples of sustainable architecture and indigenous wisdom.