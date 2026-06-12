Meghalaya pushes MSMEs towards quality certification as awareness gaps persist

A sensitisation programme on quality standards and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification brought together around 60 entrepreneurs, industry representatives and government officials in Shillong, highlighting the need for greater adoption of quality compliance measures among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Meghalaya.

Held at the Directorate of Commerce and Industries, the programme focused on helping MSMEs understand Indian Standards, BIS product certification procedures and quality management systems amid increasing regulatory and market requirements.

Officials stressed that quality certification is becoming increasingly important for improving product acceptance, consumer confidence and access to wider markets.

Director of Commerce and Industries Moonlander Wanshong said standardised manufacturing practices and certification schemes can help businesses improve productivity and strengthen their competitiveness.

Representatives from BIS outlined certification procedures, documentation requirements, product testing mechanisms and conformity assessment processes. Discussions also covered licence grant and renewal procedures under the BIS framework.

Food safety officials highlighted the role of quality standards and regulatory compliance in safeguarding consumer interests, particularly in sectors linked to public health and food safety.

A separate technical session examined the adoption of quality management systems, with experts explaining how structured quality controls can improve operational efficiency and organisational performance.

The programme also featured a presentation by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Guwahati, on testing facilities, technical support services and skill development opportunities available to MSMEs.

Participants raised queries on BIS certification, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), ISO certification and product testing requirements during an interactive session with experts.

The discussions reflected growing interest among MSMEs in meeting quality and compliance standards as businesses seek to improve market access and align with evolving regulatory expectations.