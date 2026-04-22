Meghalaya pushes startup ecosystem with new digital platforms and youth outreach

Meghalaya sharpened its focus on entrepreneurship and digital support systems at a state-backed event marking World Creativity and Innovation Day, where new platforms, funding figures and youth-led initiatives took centre stage.

The programme, ‘PRIME IGNITE 2026’, brought together entrepreneurs, officials and student innovators at Lok Bhavan, signalling a shift towards expanding market access and structured support for startups across the state.

Three digital platforms were unveiled to address gaps in service delivery and market linkages. These include a centralised service provider system aimed at streamlining support for enterprises, an e-commerce platform designed for artisans with disabilities, and a local delivery application positioned as Upper Shillong’s first organised online service of its kind. Officials said the platforms are expected to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce operational barriers for small businesses.

Data shared at the event pointed to the scale of ongoing interventions. Nearly 2,847 entrepreneurs have been onboarded under the CM ELEVATE programme, with more than 885 entities receiving funding support. Authorities also reported 1,350 startups registered under the PRIME initiative, indicating a steady expansion of the state’s enterprise network.

Addressing the gathering, Ampareen Lyngdoh said innovation in Meghalaya is being driven by citizens rather than institutions. “We don't look at innovation as a chance thing… ideas come from citizens, government merely supports,” she said, adding that efforts are being made to assist ventures “from the start of the innovation to the market levels”.

Officials also emphasised the role of young entrepreneurs in sustaining long-term growth. Winners of a statewide student ambassador contest were awarded grants and certificates, with teams from the College of Community Science and Jaintia Eastern College securing top positions.

Alongside policy announcements, the event featured demonstrations from local startups working across sectors such as healthcare manufacturing, tourism management and technology services. These included projects on crowd management for tourist sites, hygiene product manufacturing, and GIS- and IoT-based solutions.

A yearly publication documenting progress under the PRIME initiative was also released, outlining partnerships and outcomes from the past year.