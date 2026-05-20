Meghalaya pushes wider awareness of emergency helpline 112

The East Khasi Hills district administration has directed Block Development Officers (BDOs) to intensify awareness campaigns on the Single Emergency Number ‘112’ under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), aiming to improve public access to emergency assistance across Meghalaya.

According to the Office of the District Magistrate, the move is intended to ensure that citizens across rural and urban areas are fully aware of the services available through the unified emergency response platform.

Operational since 2018, the ERSS integrates emergency support services under a single helpline number, allowing people to seek immediate assistance during crises. The administration noted that the system has been “consistently delivering reliable services” and is now functioning as a fully operational emergency response mechanism across different locations.

Officials stressed that the effectiveness of the service depends largely on public participation and awareness. The administration said it is “imperative to maximise outreach efforts” so that citizens understand the kind of assistance available through the government-backed platform.

Authorities believe sustained publicity campaigns at the grassroots level can strengthen public trust in the ‘112’ helpline and encourage quicker reporting of emergencies. “When people are aware that help is only a phone call away,” the administration said, it improves confidence in the system and supports timely response during emergencies.